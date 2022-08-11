Feds respond to trigger maker's lawsuit, say legal argument is flawed

The federal agency that stopped the sale of a controversial rifle trigger is asking a federal judge in North Dakota to dismiss a lawsuit by the manufacturer, saying the suit hinges on an interpretation of a phrase that other courts have shot down.

Federal officials say Rare Breed Triggers owner and attorney Kevin Maxwell's entire argument is based on his interpretation of the phrase "single function of the trigger" -- an analysis they say courts have rejected. They also say the subject "is not constitutionally vague," as Maxwell claims.

Maxwell in May named U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland; the U.S. Department of Justice; and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Acting Director Marvin Richardson as defendants in the suit filed in U.S. District Court. Maxwell claimed ATF officials at a July 2021 meeting handed him a cease-and-desist letter but had not informed him of the topic of the meeting.

ATF determined that Rare Breed’s FRT-15 trigger “is a combination of parts designed and intended for use in converting a weapon into a machine gun,” the letter stated.

The bureau after an examination of the trigger classified it as a machine gun under the National Firearms Act and the Gun Control Act. The letter ordered Rare Breed to halt the manufacture and sale of the triggers or face criminal prosecution, according to Maxwell’s complaint.

Maxwell claims the trigger resets -- readies for another shot -- faster than any other trigger in the world, and requires the shooter to pull the trigger a second time to fire another round. A gun equipped with an FRT-15 would malfunction if the shooter forced the trigger to stay in the fire position, Maxwell said.

ATF officials contend that continued pressure on the trigger after the initial pull causes the firearm to continue to shoot. They tested a gun equipped with an FRT-15 by using a zip tie to keep continuous pressure on the trigger. The gun continued to fire, they said.

Rare Breed’s argument that the FRT-15 is not a machine gun is “based on the erroneous premise that the phrase 'single function of the trigger' refers to the mechanical movement of the trigger, rather than the pull of the trigger by the human shooter,” said Michael Clendenen, the attorney who filed the response on behalf of Garland. The company’s interpretation “has been rejected by numerous courts,” Clendenen said.

He further argues that Rare Breed could have sought a classification of the trigger from ATF but instead submitted it to four former ATF employees “perhaps to avoid the classification of the device as a machine gun."

If the case moves forward, Clendenden asks that it be moved to federal court in Florida. He maintains that Maxwell is the sole owner and lives in Lake Mary, Florida; that none of the events alleged in the suit occurred in North Dakota; and that the company’s Fargo address is used only as a mailing address. Officials say the only events described in Maxwell's complaint are the raid of a manufacturing facility in Utah and a traffic stop in New Mexico, in which triggers were confiscated.

“In fact, the only mention of North Dakota in the complaint is that Rare Breed Triggers LLC has its 'current principal place of business' in Fargo,” Clendenen said.