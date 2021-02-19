Feds charge driver in national park chase; companion scheduled for foot amputation

Authorities found the abandoned vehicle on the park’s Scenic Loop Road at an impassable section of the road. A two-day search for Lone Fight and Perez-Goodbird involved police dogs, a Highway Patrol airplane and a dozen agencies, but it turned up no trace of the two.

Perez-Goodbird told authorities that after the two left the pickup, Lone Fight dragged her through brush by her arm when she couldn’t keep up. He allegedly put his arm around her throat and punched her in the jaw before the two became separated.

Perez-Goodbird then spent two nights outdoors in the park. Overnight low temperatures in the area during that time were around zero degrees, and the wind chill was in the teens below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Perez-Goodbird was 22 miles from the park entrance when she approached a car occupied by two tourists on Jan. 27. She was wearing tennis shoes, thin sweat- or pajama-type pants, a hoodie and a light jacket, and her hands were blue from apparent frostbite. She was taken to a Minnesota hospital for treatment. She has since been released, according to Wentz.