Feds charge driver in national park chase; companion scheduled for foot amputation

A Mandaree man who led authorities on a chase through Theodore Roosevelt National Park in January allegedly assaulted the woman with him before she spent two nights in subzero conditions that might have resulted in the loss of one of her feet.
Clancey Lone Fight, 33, was charged Tuesday in federal court with assault and domestic assault by a habitual offender, court documents show. Defense attorney Edward Werner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Two out-of-state park visitors found Gabriella Perez-Goodbird, 19, also of Mandaree, two days after the late-January incident. She suffered “extensive injuries due to exposure,” Chief Park Ranger Joshua Wentz said in an affidavit, adding that she was scheduled to have her left foot amputated. It's unclear if that has taken place. Wentz interviewed Perez-Goodbird on Feb. 8. Officials with the Billings County Sheriff's Department have not yet interviewed her.
Lone Fight on Jan. 25 allegedly drove a stolen pickup into the park, turned around to avoid a roadblock and led local, state and federal authorities on a chase that reached speeds of 99 mph, Wentz stated in the affidavit. The chase endangered other vehicles on park roadways and passed a herd of buffalo and a herd of horses. Lone Fight also left the roadways, drove 3 miles in the park’s backcountry, left tracks in the soil and drove near known archaeological sites, the ranger said.
Authorities found the abandoned vehicle on the park’s Scenic Loop Road at an impassable section of the road. A two-day search for Lone Fight and Perez-Goodbird involved police dogs, a Highway Patrol airplane and a dozen agencies, but it turned up no trace of the two.
Perez-Goodbird told authorities that after the two left the pickup, Lone Fight dragged her through brush by her arm when she couldn’t keep up. He allegedly put his arm around her throat and punched her in the jaw before the two became separated.
Perez-Goodbird then spent two nights outdoors in the park. Overnight low temperatures in the area during that time were around zero degrees, and the wind chill was in the teens below zero, according to the National Weather Service.
Perez-Goodbird was 22 miles from the park entrance when she approached a car occupied by two tourists on Jan. 27. She was wearing tennis shoes, thin sweat- or pajama-type pants, a hoodie and a light jacket, and her hands were blue from apparent frostbite. She was taken to a Minnesota hospital for treatment. She has since been released, according to Wentz.
Lone Fight was arrested later that same day at a Dickinson hospital where he'd gone for treatment of frostbite, according to Billings County Sheriff Pat Rummel. Lone Fight had spent one night in a cave or overhanging bluff in the park and made his way to the interstate the next day.
Perez-Goodbird and Lone Fight had been dating, according to the sheriff.
Lone Fight was convicted of aggravated assault-domestic violence in Burleigh County in 2011; and assault of an intimate or dating partner in federal court in 2016, court documents show.
More charges could be filed at the state level in connection with the stolen vehicle, authorities said.
