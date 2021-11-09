Federal grand jury indicts 5 in alleged reservation drug ring

A federal grand jury has indicted five people in an alleged drug trafficking operation that authorities say has brought more than 350 pounds of methamphetamine to two American Indian reservations in North Dakota since 2018.

The grand jury indicted Uzziel Garcia, 25, of Arizona; Allan Widmayer, 57, of Minot; Corey Baker, 50, of Sheyenne; Nathan Smith, 40, of Fort Totten; and Charlsie Walking Elk, 36, of Tokio.

The indictment alleges they were part of a conspiracy that brought the drugs to North Dakota for distribution primarily on the Spirit Lake and Turtle Mountain reservations, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase.

Smith was arrested in January after a chase on the Spirit Lake Reservation. Authorities found 2 ½ ounces of meth in his vehicle, and an investigation showed the drugs came from Baker through Walking Elk, according to Chase’s office. Grand Forks officials said they seized 8 ounces of meth and $27,000 from Baker in a June traffic stop.

Baker’s sources were identified as Widmayer and Garcia. Law enforcement through a controlled buy and a search warrant found more than 30 pounds of meth and $32,000 cash in Widmayer’s house, authorities say.

An investigation showed Baker allegedly received 2-3 pounds of meth per month from Widmayer and Garcia since 2018. It was distributed mostly on the two reservations, the U.S. attorney said.

The five are charged with drug conspiracy and drug distribution. They face the possibility of life in prison if convicted. They will enter pleas later.

