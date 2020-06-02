Federal funding announced for North Dakota law enforcement

Federal funding announced for North Dakota law enforcement

{{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement agencies in North Dakota will receive federal money to hire additional officers, U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer announced Tuesday.

The Department of Justice awarded a combined $830,446 from the Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program to four law enforcement agencies in the state. They are:

• Lincoln Police Department – $250,000

• Mandan Police Department – $250,000

• Renville County Sheriff’s Office – $205,446

• Stark County Sheriff’s Department – $125,000

“Today’s funding will provide the needed resources to equip our communities with additional law enforcement support in order to maintain safe communities,” Hoeven said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News