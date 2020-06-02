Federal funding announced for North Dakota law enforcement

Law enforcement agencies in North Dakota will receive federal money to hire additional officers, U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer announced Tuesday.
The Department of Justice awarded a combined $830,446 from the Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program to four law enforcement agencies in the state. They are:
• Lincoln Police Department – $250,000
• Mandan Police Department – $250,000
• Renville County Sheriff’s Office – $205,446
• Stark County Sheriff’s Department – $125,000
“Today’s funding will provide the needed resources to equip our communities with additional law enforcement support in order to maintain safe communities,” Hoeven said.
