February trial set in Mandan standoff case

A Mandan man facing five felony charges in connection with a standoff with police is scheduled for trial in February, court documents show.

Jeremy Blum, 39, was arrested in August after police responded to a domestic dispute in south Mandan. A caller told police Blum was throwing things, had struck her with a handgun and had pointed the weapon at her, according to an affidavit. The woman fled, and Blum allegedly barricaded himself inside the home. The West Dakota SWAT team used chemical agents to force him out.

Blum on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to burglary, aggravated assault, theft and two counts of terrorizing, court documents show. He also faces misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, disorderly conduct and violation of an order prohibiting contact.

South Central District Judge David Reich set a trial date of Feb. 16. Blum is in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center pending $50,000 bail.

Defense attorney William Thomason did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

