FBI investigating shooting death in Fort Yates
The FBI is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man in Fort Yates, on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Lindsey Archambault was shot with a handgun Friday on 92nd Street, known locally as the Exit Road, according to FBI spokesman Kevin Smith.

The exact time of the shooting is unclear. An FBI agent and a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer responded to the scene about 11 p.m. No arrest had been made as of Wednesday evening.

Investigators will forward the results of the probe to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Smith said.

