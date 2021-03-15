FBI agent who caught Jamaican lottery scammers retiring after 25-year career

Frank Gasper doesn’t drop the names of the criminals he arrested or talk much about particular cases he broke open during his 25 years as a federal investigator.

For him, being an FBI agent was more about the victims, such as the elderly who fell prey to scammers and the young who were abused by people they should have been able to trust.

“The most rewarding thing is trying to protect those who can’t protect themselves,” Gasper said.

Gasper’s career with the FBI ends Sunday, a day after he turns 60, but his impact will be felt for years to come. He’s investigated international cases, including a Jamaican lottery scam that bilked people across the country out of their life savings. And many times he fought for children who were victims of sexual and physical abuse. He went after the case of a small child who’d been burned over much of his body with “special fervor,” said Brandi Sasse Russell, assistant U.S. attorney in North Dakota.

“He has an aggressive nature and true dedication to cases,” she said. “He doesn’t shy away from anything.”

East Coast background