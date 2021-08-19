Fate of RJR quadruple homicide suspect Chad Isaak goes to the jury

The lead prosecutor in the case of four people slain two years ago at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan told jurors Thursday that the killer acted alone, wore blaze orange clothing as though he was going hunting and kept the spent shell casings as trophies.
Combined with DNA, fiber and video evidence, it all points to one person, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said.
“That person is Chad Isaak,” she said during her closing argument to the jury on the 14th day of Isaak’s trial.
Defense attorney Bruce Quick countered during his closing argument that the state’s case against Isaak is the result of law enforcement officers believing within a couple of days of the killings that they’d solved the homicides, and then doing everything they could to prove that theory.
“This is a classic case of confirmation bias,” he said.
Isaak, 47, a chiropractor whose mobile home property in Washburn is managed by RJR, faces four counts of murder and other charges in the April 1, 2019, shooting and stabbing deaths of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.
Testimony in the trial that began Aug. 2 wrapped up Wednesday, and attorneys on both sides gave their closing arguments Thursday. South Central District Judge David Reich turned the case over the jurors to begin deliberations at 2 p.m.
Goter, exhibiting a reserved, low-key manner, methodically outlined the case against Isaak, pointing to DNA evidence in his pickup that an expert testified could belong only to one person on earth.
“One in 482 billion, ladies and gentlemen -- those are the odds that that blood is not Robert Fakler’s,” she said. “That’s more than almost four times as many people that have ever existed in this world.”
Fakler’s blood could have gotten to Isaak’s pickup only by Isaak transferring it after he killed the workers, the prosecutor said.
Fibers from a jacket in Isaak’s residence also matched those found on the clothes of all four of the slain workers, Goter said. She also pointed to other evidence from the home, including gun parts, a knife, other clothing and gloves.
Security camera footage from various businesses in the vicinity of RJR from a week prior to the killings was “incredibly similar” to video from the day of the crime, and shows a suspect following the same route back from RJR to the Memorial Highway McDonald’s -- indicating preplanning, Goter said.
A McDonald’s worker the day of the homicides saw a masked man get in a pickup with a snow-covered license plate after opening the passenger-side doors and placing an item inside. Authorities maintain they tracked that pickup from Mandan to Washburn via surveillance video from several businesses.
Goter also detailed a horrific crime scene and the brutal nature of the slayings of everyday people who she said struggled to save themselves.
Some of the wounds suffered by the deceased were defensive, indicating they might have fought back before they were killed. Lois Cobb’s death was likely the result of two attacks, and bruising on her forehead showed her assailant may have held her head while making cuts to her neck, according to Goter.
“It appeared Lois’ head had almost been cut off,” the prosecutor said.
The nature of the wounds indicated the killer targeted vital vessels and organs, something “anyone with medical or anatomical knowledge would know,” Goter said.
“Chad Isaak was a chiropractor and had previously served as a medic in the United States Navy. He possessed that anatomical knowledge,” she said.
Quick later countered that “a person or persons could not do this crime without having either inside information or having been in this building, probably many times,” and he noted testimony indicated Isaak had not.
Quick since opening statements were made on Aug. 4 has said Isaak’s arrest was a rush to judgment and that law enforcement stopped looking for other suspects. Their focus after Isaak’s arrest -- during which a helicopter was overhead and numerous officers were present with a military vehicle -- was one of proving they had the right person, he maintained during his closing argument.
“This is a classic case of confirmation bias. There was really no real investigation after April 4 focused on anybody except Dr. Isaak,” Quick said. “The arrest was premature. And everything done after that was to confirm the judgments that they prematurely made.”
Quick, who addressed jurors in a chatty and casual way, often gesturing with his hands, alluded to other potential suspects.
RJR, which manages rental properties, is in a “tough business,” he said, one in which employees had to evict tenants, deal with angry owners and at times file lawsuits. Law enforcement also failed or chose not to investigate tips about unhappy former employees, he said.
The defense team disclosed an alleged affair between Robert Fakler and a former employee, whose husband had a violent past. The man was never interviewed, nor were any members of a motorcycle club who were allegedly kicked out of a party at the RJR building, Quick said.
He also pointed to a lack of blood on the suspect’s clothing when seen on video the day of the crime. If someone inflicted 100 or more stab wounds “there had to be significant blood on the suspect or suspects,” Quick said.
He asked the jurors to consider why law enforcement evidence custodians did not testify about the chain of custody, why only two swabs of DNA evidence showed the presence of blood from the deceased, and why search warrants for cell tower information showed no evidence against Isaak.
He questioned the handling of the crime scene, and the collection and editing of video footage. He wondered how one person could have killed four people in the 21 minutes that authorities say the killer was inside RJR. He noted that the prosecution also showed no motive for Isaak to kill four people.
“Common sense would tell you people don’t do this type of crime for no reason,” Quick said.
Goter did not address the lack of motive, but she did say that Isaak had no alibi for either the morning of the killings or the morning of March 25, when authorities say the killer plotted out the attack.
The trial is nearing the end of three scheduled weeks. It began Aug. 2 with jury selection. Attorneys on both sides gave their opening statements on Aug. 4 and witness testimony began.
The prosecution rested its case Tuesday afternoon after calling dozens of witnesses. The defense team called just six witnesses before resting its case on Wednesday. Isaak did not testify in his own defense. He has shown little emotion during the trial, and during closing arguments mostly stared straight ahead but appeared to listen intently.
A jury of six men and six women will decide Isaak’s fate. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
The trial is being broadcast live and also livestreamed by Court TV. Go to https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo for local listings or https://buff.ly/2Jmizev for the livestream.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
In this Series
Chad Isaak trial
-
Fate of RJR quadruple homicide suspect Chad Isaak goes to the jury
-
Defense attorneys rest in RJR trial; case could go to jury Thursday
-
Updated
Expert says clothing fibers link RJR suspect to slain workers
- 17 updates