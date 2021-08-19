Fate of RJR quadruple homicide suspect Chad Isaak goes to the jury

“This is a classic case of confirmation bias. There was really no real investigation after April 4 focused on anybody except Dr. Isaak,” Quick said. “The arrest was premature. And everything done after that was to confirm the judgments that they prematurely made.”

Quick, who addressed jurors in a chatty and casual way, often gesturing with his hands, alluded to other potential suspects.

RJR, which manages rental properties, is in a “tough business,” he said, one in which employees had to evict tenants, deal with angry owners and at times file lawsuits. Law enforcement also failed or chose not to investigate tips about unhappy former employees, he said.

The defense team disclosed an alleged affair between Robert Fakler and a former employee, whose husband had a violent past. The man was never interviewed, nor were any members of a motorcycle club who were allegedly kicked out of a party at the RJR building, Quick said.

He also pointed to a lack of blood on the suspect’s clothing when seen on video the day of the crime. If someone inflicted 100 or more stab wounds “there had to be significant blood on the suspect or suspects,” Quick said.