Fargo woman pleads not guilty to Morton County phony check charges

A Fargo woman accused of cashing $36,000 worth of bogus checks from a Mandan business has pleaded not guilty to nearly two dozen felony charges, court documents show.

Lolita Evans, 31, allegedly printed the checks after obtaining account information about West River Striping, according to Mandan police. The checks were cashed between February and October of 2020. She also is accused of making a $6,800 payment from the business account to a student loan company, police said.

Evans in March was charged with forgery, theft, and 19 counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information. Each charge carries a possible 10-year prison sentence upon conviction. Evans did not appear in person at the Tuesday hearing. Defense attorney Robert Quick entered not guilty pleas on her behalf, court records show.

Quick did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Court documents don’t list a trial date.

