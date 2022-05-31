Fargo trigger company sues feds over machine gun classification

A Fargo company says the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is wrong to classify its rifle trigger as a machine gun and wants a judge to overturn the bureau’s order to stop sales.

Rare Breed Triggers in federal court documents filed May 16 names U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the U.S. Department of Justice, ATF and its Acting Director Marvin Richardson as defendants in the suit. Attorneys representing them aren’t listed in court documents, and the agencies did not immediately file a response to the lawsuit.

ATF "is unable to comment on matters in litigation," spokesman Erik Longnecker told the Tribune. Garland's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kevin Maxwell, Rare Breed owner and attorney, said ATF officials arranged a July 2021 meeting with him but did not inform him of the topic. They handed him a cease-and-desist letter at the meeting.

“ATF has concluded the Rare Breed Triggers, model FRT-15, is a combination of parts designed and intended for use in converting a weapon into a machine gun,” the letter states, adding that the trigger allows a firearm to expel more than one shot with a single, continuous pull of the trigger.

The bureau after an examination of the trigger classified it as a machine gun under the National Firearms Act and the Gun Control Act. The letter ordered Rare Breed to halt the manufacture and transfer of the triggers or face criminal prosecution, according to Maxwell’s complaint.

Maxwell in an interview with the Tribune said he believes the ATF's examination of the trigger occurred after "one of their internet gnomes saw it on YouTube." He disagrees with the bureau's classification.

“I know that’s not true because I know how the trigger works,” he said.

Maxwell claims the trigger resets -- readies for another shot -- faster than any trigger in the world. A semi-automatic AR-15 rifle equipped with one could easily fire at a rate of 500 rounds a minute, but rate of fire is not a criteria for determining if a weapon is a machine gun, Maxwell said.

The ATF definition of a machine gun states, in part, that it is any weapon that shoots "automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger."

The FRT-15 requires the shooter to pull the trigger a second time to fire another round. A gun equipped with an FRT-15 would malfunction if the shooter forced the trigger to stay in the fire position, Maxwell said.

Maxwell in his complaint says ATF agents in emails exchanged among themselves before their test stated that the FRT-15 was expected to be classified as a machine gun.

“They made their mind up it’s a machine gun before they even got it to examine,” Maxwell said.

In one test, an ATF agent allegedly zip-tied the trigger and pulled the bolt to chamber a round. The video shows the weapon firing until the magazine is empty, the document states.

Maxwell said it’s not possible to tell from the video if the trigger is an FRT-15. The zip-tie could also act as a spring with enough play to trip the trigger when it resets, and by adding the zip-tie the ATF modified the trigger by adding an extra part, the complaint states.

Maxwell also claims the exam report was altered twice and officials wouldn’t give him a report for more than two weeks after telling him to stop selling the triggers.

“We think we’ve got grounds to bring this litigation,” he said.

Maxwell asks the court to vacate ATF’s cease-and-desist order and its classification of the trigger as a machine gun, among other relief including attorney fees and costs.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

