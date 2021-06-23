Fargo man shot by police in 2015 arrested on drug charges again

A man who was shot by Fargo police six years ago and has a history of drug convictions in Burleigh and Rolette counties now faces drug charges in McLean County.

Karmen Redshirt, 36, was a passenger in a car that pulled to the side of U.S. Highway 83 with a flat tire on Monday. A deputy stopped to check on the vehicle and a K-9 later indicated the presence of drugs. Redshirt and the driver, Sara Gellner, of Fargo, were arrested when a sheriff’s deputy found syringes, marijuana pipes, and 10 grams of methamphetamine in a false-bottomed cologne can, according to an affidavit.

Gellner and Redshirt are charged with felony possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of paraphernalia. Attorneys aren’t listed for them in court documents.

Redshirt in September 2015 pointed a laser-sighted BB gun at a Fargo officer after a car chase that ended in a Walmart parking lot. The officer shot him in the abdomen. His recovery from the incident was “a spiritual awakening,” Redshirt told East Central District Judge John Irby, adding that it changed him for the better. He was sentenced to four years in prison and got out in January 2019. He served another stretch from April 2019 to June 2019 after a parole violation, according to North Dakota Parole and Probation.