Fargo man shot by police in 2015 arrested on drug charges again

A man who was shot by Fargo police six years ago and has a history of drug convictions in Burleigh and Rolette counties now faces drug charges in McLean County.
Karmen Redshirt, 36, was a passenger in a car that pulled to the side of U.S. Highway 83 with a flat tire on Monday. A deputy stopped to check on the vehicle and a K-9 later indicated the presence of drugs. Redshirt and the driver, Sara Gellner, of Fargo, were arrested when a sheriff’s deputy found syringes, marijuana pipes, and 10 grams of methamphetamine in a false-bottomed cologne can, according to an affidavit.
Gellner and Redshirt are charged with felony possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of paraphernalia. Attorneys aren’t listed for them in court documents.
Redshirt in September 2015 pointed a laser-sighted BB gun at a Fargo officer after a car chase that ended in a Walmart parking lot. The officer shot him in the abdomen. His recovery from the incident was “a spiritual awakening,” Redshirt told East Central District Judge John Irby, adding that it changed him for the better. He was sentenced to four years in prison and got out in January 2019. He served another stretch from April 2019 to June 2019 after a parole violation, according to North Dakota Parole and Probation.
Redshirt pleaded guilty April 5 of this year in Rolette County to charges of felony criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and theft of property. During a February 2020 chase he forced a deputy sheriff's vehicle and other traffic off the road, caused damage to a state highway and crashed through the Dunseith port of entry, according to an affidavit from the sheriff's department. A nine-year prison sentence was suspended for the duration of a three-year probation, court records show.
Redshirt in late April pleaded guilty to felony drug and drug paraphernalia charges from 2019 in Burleigh County. He was on probation at the time of his arrest and fled Bismarck police during a traffic stop. Officers found syringes, pipes and 15 grams of meth. A judge sentenced him to three years on probation, to be served at the same time as his Rolette County probation.
