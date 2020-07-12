Family seeks money damages from government in 2017 Standing Rock death

George “Ryan” Gipp was unarmed, obeyed instructions and posed no threat to law enforcement on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation when he was killed in 2017 by two federal officers using excessive force, his family alleges in a wrongful death lawsuit seeking money from the government.
The U.S. government says “relevant facts” will bear out its defense of the officers, who have not faced any criminal charges in the case.
The case is again drawing attention because of the lawsuit filed last September in U.S. District Court in Bismarck, a public rally in a city park on the Fourth of July, and increased national attention on police behavior following the death of a man in custody in Minneapolis.
The case
Gipp, 35, was shot multiple times near Fort Yates after Bureau of Indian Affairs officers stopped a vehicle carrying him and his parents. Officers Raymond Webb and Gary Sandland Jr. are named as defendants in the lawsuit filed by Corrine Kopp, who is listed in court documents as the mother of Gipp's children Elias, Skylar and Shayla Gipp.
The family's account of the case is the only side publicly available, because the government isn't commenting and has not yet filed a response in federal court to the lawsuit. The exact source of the family's account is not made clear in the complaint.
The complaint says Gipp’s shotgun accidentally discharged as he was unloading it at a Fort Yates gas station after a day of turkey hunting with his parents. The three left the gas station to go home after seeing no harm was done by the shot.
Gipp threw the shotgun out the window before the vehicle was pulled over by BIA police responding to a report of shots fired. The complaint alleges police used a Taser on Gipp several times even though he was unarmed and obeyed all the instructions given to him by officers. He was shot as he stumbled into the ditch, the document states.
The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation into the shooting. Neither that office nor the North Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office would release the results of the investigation to the Tribune.
“The government intends to present a vigorous defense and we are confident that if the case goes to trial, the relevant facts will support that vigorous defense,” Terry VanHorn, spokesman for U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley’s office, said in a written statement to the Tribune. Nothing else can be released, he said.
Thomas Conlin, the Minneapolis attorney representing Gipp’s family, hasn’t seen the government's report, either. He said he's had little response from the government when he requested investigative materials.
“We don’t know why there was a decision made to forgo criminal prosecution of these officers, but we expect to find out,” Conlin said.
It’s unclear if Webb and Sandland returned to work for the BIA of if they are still employed by the bureau.
The Tribune made numerous unsuccessful attempts to get comment from officials at the BIA regional office in Aberdeen, S.D., and the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C. The Tribune also received no response to queries sent to Wrigley and the two attorneys representing the U.S. in the lawsuit.
The rally
Henry Gipp at the July 4 rally said his brother “was running away in the ditch because he feared for his life.” He spoke to about 60 people who joined the Gipp family for a march and gathering at Custer Park.
“We talk about him as much as we can bear because the emotional strain is unbearable,” Henry Gipp said.
The lawsuit is in the early stages, Conlin said in an interview. He expects the government will file a motion for dismissal before answering the complaint. The case, already slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, could stretch out well more than a year, he said. The push behind the lawsuit is not to seek criminal charges against Webb and Sandland but to hold them accountable, along with the U.S. government, for wrongfully killing Ryan Gipp, “who posed no danger to them whatsoever,” Conlin said.
Ryan Gipp’s family seeks unspecified money damages.
“They shot him for no reason,” Conlin said, but he added that the lack of criminal charges doesn't surprise him. Gipp's death is an example of how hard it was before the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis to have prosecutors bring charges against law enforcement, he said.
Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis police after an officer knelt on his neck. That officer faces second- and third-degree murder charges, and three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“I’m sorry that we had to have a George Floyd to get the country’s attention on this,” Conlin said.
Henry Gipp also believes Ryan Gipp’s death is another indicator of issues that are present across the country.
“This matters not just for my family,” he said during the rally. “This matters for every family that is affected by police brutality in any way.”
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
