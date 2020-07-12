Family seeks money damages from government in 2017 Standing Rock death

The complaint says Gipp’s shotgun accidentally discharged as he was unloading it at a Fort Yates gas station after a day of turkey hunting with his parents. The three left the gas station to go home after seeing no harm was done by the shot.

Gipp threw the shotgun out the window before the vehicle was pulled over by BIA police responding to a report of shots fired. The complaint alleges police used a Taser on Gipp several times even though he was unarmed and obeyed all the instructions given to him by officers. He was shot as he stumbled into the ditch, the document states.

The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation into the shooting. Neither that office nor the North Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office would release the results of the investigation to the Tribune.

“The government intends to present a vigorous defense and we are confident that if the case goes to trial, the relevant facts will support that vigorous defense,” Terry VanHorn, spokesman for U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley’s office, said in a written statement to the Tribune. Nothing else can be released, he said.

Thomas Conlin, the Minneapolis attorney representing Gipp’s family, hasn’t seen the government's report, either. He said he's had little response from the government when he requested investigative materials.