Families sue BIA over Standing Rock road washout

The families of two people who died nearly two years ago in a road washout on the Standing Rock Reservation have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Bismarck attorney Tim Purdon in September filed administrative claims on behalf of the families of Trudy Peterson, 60, and Jim Vander Wal, 65, both of Mobridge, South Dakota, who died in the chasm left behind when the culvert and road washed away in the middle of the night. The bureau had six months to deny the claims, settle them or simply not respond.

“They have not responded to us,” Purdon said.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court seeks unspecified monetary damages.

The bureau knew for several years that a culvert on BIA Road 3 was unsafe, and the agency’s failure to replace it led to the deaths of Peterson and Vander Wal when the culvert and road above it washed out in July 2019, the families allege.

Purdon also represents the drivers of two other vehicles -- one an empty Sitting Bull College bus -- who had to be rescued from the washout. Steven Willard and Evan Thompson were flown to Bismarck hospitals for treatment. Both suffered severe injuries, continued pain and limitations on function, the lawsuit states. They claim negligence on the part of the BIA.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}