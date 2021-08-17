Expert says clothing fibers link RJR suspect to slain workers

“I would imagine it would be important to talk to them,” Splichal said.

Heck also questioned Splichal on the methods and statistics used to determine repetitive patterns in DNA profiles. Splichal on Monday said the odds were 1 in 482 billion that anyone other than Fakler could have the profile developed from samples found in Isaak’s pickup. The samples might also have included some of Lois Cobb’s DNA, he testified.

ATF firearms expert Arnold Esposito testified Tuesday morning about bullets found at the crime scene, and casings and gun parts found at Isaak’s home. The bullets were all of the same caliber and based on barrel markings left on them could have been fired from the same gun, Esposito said. Several guns could have left those markings, however, and Esposito said he was unable to determine conclusively if all of the bullets had been fired from the same gun.

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel testified last week that a partial gun found in a container in a freezer in Isaak's home was missing the cylinder and the barrel -- parts that could have been used to try to match the gun to bullets at the crime scene. Rummel said he believes the gun is the murder weapon.