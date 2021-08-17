Expert says clothing fibers link RJR suspect to slain workers

A forensic expert testified Tuesday that fibers on the clothing of four people killed at a Mandan business two years ago were matches for fibers taken from murder suspect Chad Isaak’s clothing.
There was no variation between fibers taken from Isaak’s clothing and those found on the clothing of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler and workers Lois Cobb, her husband Bill Cobb, and Adam Fuehrer, according to Amy Michaud, a forensic chemist with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“They were indistinguishable,” she said.
Isaak, 47, a Washburn chiropractor whose mobile home is on property managed by RJR, is accused of killing the four workers on April 1, 2019.
Authorities say Fakler, 52, Fuehrer, 42, Lois Cobb, 45, and Bill Cobb, 50, suffered numerous gunshot wounds and more than 100 stab wounds. Isaak faces four counts of murder and other charges.
Michaud microscopically compared fibers from a mask and sweatshirt taken from Isaak’s home with those found on the deceased workers. Lab equipment using infrared and fluorescent light graphed the fibers’ reaction to the light, Michaud explained.
Tested fibers must meet several characteristics to be included as a match. If one characteristic isn’t met, the fiber is excluded.
Fibers from the mask were found in Isaak's pickup and in a pickup owned by RJR. They also were on the clothing of each of the slain workers, and on a T-shirt and gloves owned by Isaak, Michaud said.
Fibers from Isaak’s sweatshirt were found on some of his other clothing items and on each of the deceased, as well as on the exterior of the RJR pickup door, she said.
Defense attorney Luke Heck questioned how Michaud knew where the samples were obtained, saying she relied on labeling provided by the Mandan Police Department and took advice from the department on what to test. Michaud said she noted where the samples were from but the labels didn’t change any of her conclusions. The department did tell her why certain items were being tested because “you have to have some of the story,” Michaud said.
Nobody other than Isaak entered his pickup in the days before his arrest, lead case Agent Joe Arenz with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation testified, saying there was no opportunity for evidence to be contaminated. Defense attorney Jesse Walstad countered that a number of officers were present at Isaak’s arrest, two might have entered the pickup, and it’s unclear who closed the doors. A worker from a commercial towing company might have also entered, Arenz acknowledged.
Walstad also questioned why handguns found at RJR weren’t tested.
“There was no indication they’d been fired recently,” Arenz said.
The prosecution rested its case at 3:45 p.m., on the 12th day of the trial.
Defense attorney Bruce Quick moved for a judgment of acquittal, saying the state had failed to meet its burden of proof. South Central District Judge David Reich denied the motion, saying prosecutors had presented enough to warrant proceeding.
The defense will begin presenting its case Wednesday morning. Closing arguments are tentatively set to begin Thursday morning.
Chain of custody
Defense attorneys on Tuesday also questioned the chain of custody involved in the handling of evidence that prosecutors say links Isaak with one or more of the slain workers.
DNA expert Kyle Splichal testified Monday for the prosecution that DNA evidence found in Isaak’s pickup truck was linked to Fakler and possibly also to Lois Cobb.
Heck on Tuesday questioned Splichal about the chain of custody outside the North Dakota State Crime Lab, where Splichal was employed in 2019. Splichal said he had no control over the evidence outside the state lab, but that lab employees “do everything they can” to prevent cross-contamination and inaccuracies.
Heck asked specifically if the investigators in charge of the evidence would be the ones to answer questions about its custody before it reached the lab.
“I would imagine it would be important to talk to them,” Splichal said.
Heck also questioned Splichal on the methods and statistics used to determine repetitive patterns in DNA profiles. Splichal on Monday said the odds were 1 in 482 billion that anyone other than Fakler could have the profile developed from samples found in Isaak’s pickup. The samples might also have included some of Lois Cobb’s DNA, he testified.
ATF firearms expert Arnold Esposito testified Tuesday morning about bullets found at the crime scene, and casings and gun parts found at Isaak’s home. The bullets were all of the same caliber and based on barrel markings left on them could have been fired from the same gun, Esposito said. Several guns could have left those markings, however, and Esposito said he was unable to determine conclusively if all of the bullets had been fired from the same gun.
North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel testified last week that a partial gun found in a container in a freezer in Isaak's home was missing the cylinder and the barrel -- parts that could have been used to try to match the gun to bullets at the crime scene. Rummel said he believes the gun is the murder weapon.
Prosecutors last week showed security camera footage from numerous businesses that authorities say tracks Isaak’s white pickup from Mandan to Washburn the day of the slayings, along with footage from a week earlier that they say indicates the killer planned out the attack.
Prosecutors also introduced numerous pieces of evidence from Isaak’s Washburn home and chiropractic office, including a 14-inch knife found in a washing machine, orange and black clothing, shoes, gloves, pocket wire saws similar to wire saws found at the crime scene, and the gun parts found in the freezer.
Arenz testified Monday that investigators sent 39 items to the state Crime Lab. The lab tested DNA profiles from samples found in a number of places against profiles developed from the blood of the four slain people and from samples taken from Isaak.
Several evidence samples were not forwarded after preliminary tests showed there was no sign of human blood. No evidence from which a DNA profile could be developed was found on a knife, shoes, sweatshirt, mask, pants or sweater found in Isaak’s home.
The ATF lab in Maryland linked shoes taken from Isaak's clothes dryer to shoe prints found at the crime scene. The defense questioned the thoroughness of the examination and how closely the prints matched.
A third lab, in Florida, processed evidence from the steering wheel of an RJR pickup but Arenz said nothing significant came of that analysis.
Quick questioned Arenz about the absence of visible blood on the clothing of a person seen in security camera footage leaving RJR the morning of the killings.
The prosecution has presented the case as a puzzle in which all of the pieces point to Isaak. Rummel testified last week that investigators were not able to determine a possible motive, though that isn’t a requirement for a conviction.
The defense has painted the case as a rush to judgment, maintaining that authorities overlooked numerous people as possible suspects. Isaak’s attorneys also have raised questions about the collection and processing of evidence, and have said that some testimony doesn’t match police reports.
The trial is in the third of three scheduled weeks. A jury of six men and six women is hearing the case. Isaak could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
The trial is being broadcast live and also livestreamed by Court TV. Go to https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo for local listings or https://buff.ly/2Jmizev for the livestream.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
