Expert: DNA in RJR suspect's pickup linked to slain worker

The trial on Monday entered the third of three scheduled weeks. The prosecution is wrapping up its case over the next couple of days; then the defense will call its witnesses. There has been no indication if Isaak will testify in his own defense.

Prosecutors and investigators during the second week of the trial attempted to link evidence found in Isaak’s home and chiropractic office in Washburn to the crime scene, including a 14-inch knife found in a washing machine, orange and black clothing, shoes, gloves, pocket wire saws similar to wire saws found at the crime scene, and gun parts found in a freezer.

Jurors also saw security camera footage from numerous businesses that prosecutors say tracks Isaak’s white pickup truck from Mandan to Washburn the day of the slayings, along with footage from a week earlier that they say indicates the killer planned out the attack.

Officers with the McLean County Sheriff’s office testified that the walking gait of the suspect in the videos matches that of Isaak.

The prosecution has presented the case as a puzzle in which all of the pieces point to Isaak. BCI Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel testified last week that investigators were not able to determine a possible motive, but that isn’t a requirement for a conviction.