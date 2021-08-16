Expert: DNA in RJR suspect's pickup linked to slain worker

A DNA expert testified Monday that evidence found in quadruple homicide suspect Chad Isaak’s pickup truck matched the profile developed from one of the four people killed two years ago at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan.
Kyle Splichal, who worked at the North Dakota Crime Lab in 2019, said a profile developed from blood found on the driver-side door jamb of Isaak’s pickup is a match for Robert Fakler’s DNA.
Statistically, only one in 482 billion people could match the profile, Splichal said, adding that testing could not exclude Isaak and Lois Cobb as matches. William Cobb and Adam Fuehrer could be excluded as their DNA profiles did not match samples found in the pickup.
Isaak, 47, a Washburn chiropractor whose mobile home property is managed by RJR, faces four murder charges and other counts stemming from the April 1, 2019, killings of Fakler, 52, the RJR co-owner; Fuehrer, 42; and the Cobbs. Bill, 50, and Lois, 45, were married.
South Central District Judge David Reich granted a request by defense attorney Luke Heck to begin cross-examination of Splichal on Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Gabrielle Goter finished questioning Splichal about 4:20 p.m., 10 minutes before the scheduled quitting time. Heck said his questioning would take considerably longer than 10 minutes.
Profiles developed from a second sample in the pickup matched Isaak’s DNA, but neither Fakler nor Lois Cobb could be excluded as matches, Splichal said. Fuehrer and William Cobb’s profiles didn’t match any found in that area.
Splichal explained that a DNA profile can be excluded as a match if there is no correlation between the profile in question and a profile developed from a known sample. Matches or partial matches are determined by the degree to which the profiles match.
Chain of custody
Prosecutors spent much of Monday morning trying to establish that evidence in the case was handled properly by the investigators who collected it and the labs that tested it.
The state crime lab tested DNA profiles from samples found in a number of places against profiles developed from the blood of the four slain people and from samples taken from Isaak. Several evidence samples were not forwarded after preliminary tests showed there was no sign of human blood. No evidence from which a DNA profile could be developed was found on a knife, shoes, sweatshirt, mask, pants or sweater found in Isaak’s home.
North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Joe Arenz testified earlier in the day about evidence gathered at the Mandan business and the Washburn home of Chad Isaak.
Arenz participated directly in executing search warrants and handling evidence gathered by other agents. He told jurors that investigators sent 39 items to the North Dakota Crime Lab in hopes of finding a match to a fingerprint on an RJR pickup; that blood drops found at the RJR building might be traced to someone other than the slain workers; that blood swabs from Isaak’s pickup might belong to one of the workers; and that soil and grass samples where a person was seen urinating in video surveillance footage might match Isaak’s DNA.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lab in Maryland handled analysis of a shoe impression. ATF analyst Allison Rees testified Friday that shoes taken from Isaak's clothes dryer matched shoe prints found at the crime scene; the defense questioned the thoroughness of the examination and how closely the prints matched.
A third lab, in Florida, processed evidence from the steering wheel of an RJR pickup that contained several profiles. Arenz said nothing significant came of that analysis.
Defense attorney Bruce Quick questioned Arenz about the absence of visible blood on the clothing of a person seen in security camera footage leaving RJR the morning of the killings. Given previous testimony about more than 100 stab wounds and spurting blood, Quick asked, “wouldn’t there be blood?”
Arenz responded: “I wouldn’t say there would or wouldn’t be.”
BCI Supervisory Special Agent Pat Lenertz testified earlier in the morning about a process used to search for blood that is not visible to the naked eye. Several possible blood smears were found on the exterior and interior of Isaak’s pickup. Lenertz acknowledged when questioned by Quick that the process can produce false positives and doesn’t indicate if the potential blood stains came from a human.
Trial's third week
The trial on Monday entered the third of three scheduled weeks. The prosecution is wrapping up its case over the next couple of days; then the defense will call its witnesses. There has been no indication if Isaak will testify in his own defense.
Prosecutors and investigators during the second week of the trial attempted to link evidence found in Isaak’s home and chiropractic office in Washburn to the crime scene, including a 14-inch knife found in a washing machine, orange and black clothing, shoes, gloves, pocket wire saws similar to wire saws found at the crime scene, and gun parts found in a freezer.
Jurors also saw security camera footage from numerous businesses that prosecutors say tracks Isaak’s white pickup truck from Mandan to Washburn the day of the slayings, along with footage from a week earlier that they say indicates the killer planned out the attack.
Officers with the McLean County Sheriff’s office testified that the walking gait of the suspect in the videos matches that of Isaak.
The prosecution has presented the case as a puzzle in which all of the pieces point to Isaak. BCI Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel testified last week that investigators were not able to determine a possible motive, but that isn’t a requirement for a conviction.
The defense has painted the case as a rush to judgment, maintaining that authorities overlooked numerous people as possible suspects. Isaak’s attorneys also have raised questions about the collection and processing of evidence, time stamps and time gaps on security camera footage, and who had input on editing the videos. They’ve said that some testimony doesn’t match police reports.
A jury of six men and six women ultimately will decide Isaak’s fate. Jurors have been shown graphic autopsy and crime scene footage. Retired North Dakota Chief Medical Examiner William Massello III, who conducted the autopsies, testified that the workers suffered numerous gunshot wounds and dozens of stab wounds.
He indicated the slain workers were killed viciously and with precision. Rummel offered a theory for the brutality -- saying some people consider murder a challenge, and “some people just kill for fun.”
Isaak, who showed little emotion the first week and a half of the trial, became more animated at times toward the end of the second week, at times raising his arms in apparent frustration, and at other times nodding or shaking his head. He took an active interest in some evidence that prosecutors showed to the defense team before presenting to a witness.
