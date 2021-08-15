Evidence, graphic images, lack of motive highlight 2nd week of RJR trial

Prosecutors and investigators during the second week of the RJR Maintenance & Management quadruple homicide trial attempted to link numerous pieces of evidence to suspect Chad Isaak, but they also acknowledged they don’t have any idea why he might have brutally killed four people at the Mandan business.
Meanwhile, the defense raised questions about the collection and processing of evidence, along with time stamps on security camera footage, time gaps in videos, and who had input on editing the videos.
Isaak, 47, a Washburn chiropractor whose mobile home is on property managed by RJR, faces four murder charges and other counts in the April 1, 2019, slayings of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.
Isaak's trial at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan is entering its scheduled third and final week.
Prosecutors began the second week by presenting graphic crime scene and autopsy evidence.
Retired North Dakota Chief Medical Examiner William Massello III, who conducted the autopsies, testified that the workers suffered numerous gunshot wounds and dozens of stab wounds. He indicated the slain workers were killed viciously and with precision.
Massello said William Cobb suffered lethal gunshot wounds to his brain and heart; Lois Cobb’s carotid artery, which carries blood from the heart to the head, was cut in half; Fuehrer suffered three gunshot wounds, including a lethal one that went through his lungs and aorta, the body's main artery; and Fakler’s coronary artery, which supplies blood to the heart, was cut.
Massello didn’t speak to a possible reason for the brutality of the attacks. But North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel later in the week offered a theory -- saying some people consider murder a challenge, and “some people just kill for fun.”
Rummel said he found significance in the color of the clothing worn by the suspect captured on surveillance video. He said hunting orange was “kind of a mindset -- that’s what he was doing, going there to kill somebody.” He said the suspect’s change to dark and camouflage clothing outside of the crime scene indicated, “he goes outside, he wants to disappear.”
Rummel also alluded to the savagery of the killings when he speculated as to why the tip of the knife believed to be a murder weapon was bent.
“As he stabbed through one of the bodies, he hit the concrete on the back side of the person he was stabbing,” Rummel said.
Prosecutors presented security camera footage from numerous businesses they say tracks Isaak’s white pickup truck from Mandan to Washburn the day of the slayings, along with footage from a week earlier that they say indicates the killer planned out the attack.
Investigators testified about evidence found in Isaak’s home that they say links him to the crime scene and the suspect seen on surveillance video: a 14-inch knife found in a washing machine, orange and black clothing, pocket wire saws similar to wire saws found at the crime scene, and gun parts found in a freezer. Rummel said the gun was missing the cylinder and the barrel -- parts that could have been used to try to match the gun to bullets at the crime scene.
Defense attorney Luke Heck questioned Rummel about other guns found near the crime scene -- one in a drawer inside RJR, one in a company vehicle, one in Lois Cobb’s purse and one in the vehicle of RJR co-owner Jackie Fakler, Robert’s wife. Rummel said those guns were ruled out as possible murder weapons.
Gloves found in Isaak's home appear to match gloves seen on the suspect in security camera footage at the crime scene, according to Rummel.
Investigators said it appeared Isaak had used bleach on the gloves and other items found in his home to destroy evidence. But Heck pointed out that police reports were lacking when it came to bleach references.
Officers with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office testified that Isaak’s walking gait -- with which they were well familiar from seeing him walk around town -- matched the gate of the suspect seen on surveillance video: wide strides, similar to someone cross-country skiing.
They also said they found Isaak’s behavior during his arrest unusual -- at different times smirking and smiling, as well as being nonchalant and candid.
Deputy Raymond Copeland under cross-examination agreed with defense attorney Jesse Walstad that someone surrounded by 20 law officers with guns, an armored vehicle and a helicopter might not act normally, and would naturally try to be polite to authorities.
The defense questioned why there are no mentions of Isaak’s purported smirk or Rummel’s hunting analogy in official police reports.
Investigators said they also found sticky notes in Isaak’s home with unusual handwritten phrases, such as “This is the time of year when you do stupid things.” Similar sticky notes were found in his chiropractic office and in his truck, including one in the pickup that said, "When money is involved, no one is telling the TRUTH."
During questioning from defense attorneys, one agent acknowledged that some of the notes in the home seemed tied to religion, and that one was found near a Bible.
BCI agents who searched Isaak’s chiropractic office said they found ammunition in a microwave, 16 pairs of black shoes, a planner book that showed no appointments the morning of the slayings, as well as a reference the Friday before to “stay RJR me.”
Defense attorney Bruce Quick said that the microwave did not have an operable cord, and that authorities at one point had been looking for boots rather than shoes. He also noted that the planner showed no morning appointments for other dates, as well.
Allison Rees, an imprint/impression analyst with the the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, testified that shoes taken from Isaak's clothes dryer matched shoe prints found at the crime scene. Heck questioned the thoroughness of the examination and how closely the prints matched.
The defense has maintained that police overlooked numerous people as possible suspects. Investigators have said angry former and evicted tenants all were considered and ruled out, as were a former company employee linked to illegal drugs, and Jackie Fakler.
She was a focus of the trial in its early days, when defense attorneys queried her about an alleged longtime affair by her husband. She testified that comments she made about having him “taken out” if he ever cheated on her were made in jest.
Investigators confirmed the affair through text messages and informed Jackie Fakler about a month after the killings. Authorities don’t believe she had seriously threatened her husband’s life.
The woman with whom Robert Fakler allegedly had the affair is one of the 25 witnesses expected to be called by the defense later in the trial. The defense has alluded to the woman having an ex-husband with a violent past.
The defense will get its turn in a couple of days. Morton County Assistant State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter estimated two more days of prosecution witnesses -- mostly crime lab specialists. The defense initially estimated three days for its witnesses but said it might cut that in half. There has been no indication if Isaak will testify in his own defense.
Defense attorneys last week also alluded to illegal drugs linked to an employee, and a shop party the weekend before the killings in which members of a motorcycle gang labeled by the U.S. Justice Department as an “outlaw motorcycle gang” were kicked out.
Investigators testified they ruled out drugs and drug paraphernalia. The Sons of Silence motorcycle gang was not brought up again the rest of the week.
South Central District Judge David Reich, who is overseeing the trial, implemented more stretch breaks last week, when two jurors appeared to doze off during a tedious part of the trial in which prosecutors were entering in evidence. Isaak, who showed little emotion the first week and a half of the trial, became more animated at times toward the end of the second week, at times raising his arms in apparent frustration, and at other times nodding or shaking his head. He took an active increase in some evidence that prosecutors showed to the defense team before presenting to a witness.
The prosecution has presented the case as a puzzle in which all of the pieces point to Isaak. The defense has painted the case as a rush to judgment. A jury of six men and six women ultimately will decide Isaak’s fate. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
The trial is being broadcast live and also livestreamed by Court TV.
