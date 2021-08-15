Evidence, graphic images, lack of motive highlight 2nd week of RJR trial

Massello didn’t speak to a possible reason for the brutality of the attacks. But North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel later in the week offered a theory -- saying some people consider murder a challenge, and “some people just kill for fun.”

Rummel said he found significance in the color of the clothing worn by the suspect captured on surveillance video. He said hunting orange was “kind of a mindset -- that’s what he was doing, going there to kill somebody.” He said the suspect’s change to dark and camouflage clothing outside of the crime scene indicated, “he goes outside, he wants to disappear.”

Rummel also alluded to the savagery of the killings when he speculated as to why the tip of the knife believed to be a murder weapon was bent.

“As he stabbed through one of the bodies, he hit the concrete on the back side of the person he was stabbing,” Rummel said.

Prosecutors presented security camera footage from numerous businesses they say tracks Isaak’s white pickup truck from Mandan to Washburn the day of the slayings, along with footage from a week earlier that they say indicates the killer planned out the attack.