A Bismarck woman convicted of plotting and attempting to cover up her husband’s death with the help of a Canadian man was sentenced to life in prison Friday but with a chance for parole.

A jury in October convicted Nikki Entzel, 41, of three conspiracy charges -- murder, arson, and evidence tampering -- in the 2019 death of her husband, Chad Entzel, 42. Authorities say a love triangle and a scheme to collect insurance benefits drove the plot.

Emergency workers responding to a fire call in December 2019 found the body of Chad Entzel, 42, in a home northeast of Bismarck. He had been shot twice with a shotgun. Authorities say Nikki Entzel and Earl Howard, 42, of Belwood, Ontario, Canada, tried to cover up the killing through several means including starting two fires.

Jurors during Nikki Entzel's trial last fall heard witness testimony and saw exhibits offered by the prosecution for more than a week. They deliberated about two hours before finding her guilty.

Defense attorney Thomas Glass opted not to give an opening statement at the start of the trial. He called no witnesses, and Nikki Entzel did not take the stand in her own defense. Glass instead focused on the absence of Howard, who was on the state’s witness list but was never called to testify.

Howard has dual U.S. and Canada citizenship. He turned himself in and was arrested Jan. 9, 2020, a day after authorities issued a warrant for him, on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, with Ontario, Canada.

Howard in October 2021, after months of legal wrangling over possible separate trials and the admission of evidence, pleaded guilty to the same conspiracy charges for which Nikki Entzel was convicted, plus a charge of arson. Bahr in February 2022 sentenced Howard to 25 years in prison. He must serve 21 years, including time spent behind bars before sentencing, before he’s eligible for parole.

Authorities in May 2021 dismissed a murder charge against him when an evaluation of the gun did not confirm Nikki Entzel’s claim that Howard shot Chad Entzel.

