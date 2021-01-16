Emails show North Dakota attorney general was advised Texas election lawsuit likely would fail

"The attorney general of North Dakota and the attorneys general across the country -- they're the chief law enforcement officers and they submitted a suit to the U.S. Supreme Court based on allegations, and I just find that unconscionable," said Jon Western, a Bismarck native who teaches courses on human rights and democracy as professor of international relations at Mount Holyoke College and the Five Colleges Inc. in Massachusetts. "Their job is to work in the realm of facts, and they did not do so."

'More political than it is legal'

Western submitted records requests to each of the attorneys general tied to the amicus brief, to learn about "the legal theory behind it." He provided the Tribune with the North Dakota records, which the Tribune also obtained independently, yielding more than 1,000 pages of legal briefs and email correspondence.

Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer on Dec. 8 emailed other states asking them to join the amicus brief. The next day, North Dakota Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel replied "ND joins."

In the hours leading up to North Dakota joining, North Dakota Deputy Solicitor General Jim Nicolai told state Solicitor General Matt Sagsveen that "The decision whether we join this amicus is more political than it is legal."