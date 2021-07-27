Dunn County sheriff, BCI investigating shooting death

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of a Watford City man who died of gunshot wounds and are looking for a suspect they believe might be in the Moorhead, Minnesota, area.

Dunn County sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday about 8:15 p.m. Mountain time to a location near 114th Avenue Northwest on the Gap Road in the northwest part of the county, according to information from the sheriff’s office. The man, whose name was not released, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the office said.

The BCI was called to assist and is leading the investigation, the sheriff’s office said. The bureau contacted the Moorhead Police Department early Tuesday for assistance in finding Oscar Ortiz, 25, who is wanted in connection with the shooting. Ortiz despite a K-9 search and assistance from the Moorhead Fire Department drone team eluded police after he ran from an area of the 3600 block of Eighth Street South. A woman who is an acquaintance of Ortiz was taken into custody. It’s unclear if the woman was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with immediate information about Ortiz should call 911. Other information including any gathered from surveillance equipment in that area can be relayed to the department by calling the Red River Valley Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.