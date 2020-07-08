DUI arrest made after patrol car struck; no one hurt in incident

DUI arrest made after patrol car struck; no one hurt in incident

{{featured_button_text}}

A Wyoming man was arrested for drunken driving Tuesday near Hettinger after his SUV allegedly struck a parked and unoccupied North Dakota Highway Patrol car.

Chad Wanna, 37, of Laramie, Wyo., also is charged with driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the patrol.

Authorities say the trooper was conducting a traffic stop just before 6 p.m. and parked his car on a U.S. Highway 12 approach about a mile west of Hettinger. Wanna was going west when his 2007 Kia Sportage allegedly crossed the eastbound lane and struck the patrol car on the driver’s side. The trooper was not in the car at the time, the patrol said.

Wanna left his vehicle and attempted to run but the trooper was able to detain him, according to the patrol. There were no injuries in the incident, which is still under investigation. It wasn't immediately clear if Wanna has an attorney.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News