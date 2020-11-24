 Skip to main content
Ducheneaux sentenced to 10 years in Parshall slaying

A Standing Rock Reservation woman charged with murder in the 2019 death of a woman on the Fort Berthold Reservation was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison.

The charges stem from the death of Taylor Benson at a Parshall mobile home in June 2019. Chantel Ducheneaux was accused of killing Benson with a kitchen knife after the two women argued, authorities said.

Ducheneaux pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, court records show. A charge of first-degree murder and a second count of assault with a dangerous weapon were dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor also ordered that Ducheneaux spend five years on supervised release after her prison time.

