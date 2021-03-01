Driver in national park chase faces more charges

A Mandaree man facing federal charges after a January chase in Theodore Roosevelt National Park has now been charged in state court, as well.

Clancey Lone Fight, 33, is charged in Billings County with three felonies: reckless endangerment, fleeing authorities and unauthorized use of a vehicle, court records show. Lone Fight on Jan. 25 allegedly drove a stolen pickup through a state Department of Transportation fence, evaded law enforcement and put others at risk when he swerved into oncoming traffic, authorities said. He's also charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to report the damage done to property.

Lone Fight entered the park, turned back to avoid a roadblock and led authorities on a chase that reached speeds of 99 mph on park roads, according to an affidavit. The abandoned pickup was found at an impassable section of the park’s Scenic Loop Road.

