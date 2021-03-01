Driver in national park chase faces more charges

A Mandaree man facing federal charges after a January chase in Theodore Roosevelt National Park has now been charged in state court, as well.
Clancey Lone Fight, 33, is charged in Billings County with three felonies: reckless endangerment, fleeing authorities and unauthorized use of a vehicle, court records show. Lone Fight on Jan. 25 allegedly drove a stolen pickup through a state Department of Transportation fence, evaded law enforcement and put others at risk when he swerved into oncoming traffic, authorities said. He's also charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to report the damage done to property.
Lone Fight entered the park, turned back to avoid a roadblock and led authorities on a chase that reached speeds of 99 mph on park roads, according to an affidavit. The abandoned pickup was found at an impassable section of the park’s Scenic Loop Road.
Authorities say Lone Fight dragged Gabriella Perez-Goodbird, 19, a passenger in the pickup, by her arm through brush after the two left the pickup. He allegedly put his arm around her throat and punched her in the jaw before the two became separated. He was charged in federal court on Feb. 16 with assault and domestic assault by a habitual offender. Lone Fight was convicted of aggravated assault-domestic violence in Burleigh County in 2011, and assault of an intimate or dating partner in federal court in 2016, court documents show.
Perez-Goodbird spent two nights outdoors in the park wearing tennis shoes, pajama-type pants, a hoodie and a light jacket. Overnight low temperatures in the area during that time were around zero degrees, and the wind chill was in the teens below zero, according to the National Weather Service.
Perez-Goodbird was 22 miles from the park entrance when she approached a car occupied by two tourists on Jan. 27. She was taken to a Minnesota hospital for treatment.
Lone Fight was arrested later that same day at a Dickinson hospital where he'd gone for treatment of frostbite, according to Billings County Sheriff Pat Rummel. Lone Fight had spent one night in a cave or overhanging bluff in the park and made his way to the interstate the next day.
State court records on Monday did not list any charges against Perez-Goodbird. During her time in the park she suffered “extensive injuries due to exposure,” Chief Ranger Joshua Wentz said in an affidavit. Goodbird-Perez in an early February interview told Wentz she was scheduled to have her left foot amputated. It’s unclear if that happened.
