Driscoll man arrested after I-94 chase

Driscoll man arrested after I-94 chase

{{featured_button_text}}

A Driscoll man who authorities say was driving a stolen pickup truck was arrested west of Jamestown on Thursday after allegedly refusing to stop for law enforcement on Interstate 94.

A trooper attempted to stop Jacob Leno, 28, for speeding but he continued east at speeds reaching 85 mph, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Leno pulled over when a rear tire of the pickup went flat, then allegedly resisted the trooper when he was placed in handcuffs. He was arrested for DUI, driving under suspension, fleeing, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and two outstanding warrants, the patrol said.

Leno was wanted in Burleigh County on drug charges and in Cass County on drug and weapons violations, court records show.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News