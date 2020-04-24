Driscoll man arrested after I-94 chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Driscoll man who authorities say was driving a stolen pickup truck was arrested west of Jamestown on Thursday after allegedly refusing to stop for law enforcement on Interstate 94.

A trooper attempted to stop Jacob Leno, 28, for speeding but he continued east at speeds reaching 85 mph, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Leno pulled over when a rear tire of the pickup went flat, then allegedly resisted the trooper when he was placed in handcuffs. He was arrested for DUI, driving under suspension, fleeing, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and two outstanding warrants, the patrol said.

Leno was wanted in Burleigh County on drug charges and in Cass County on drug and weapons violations, court records show.

