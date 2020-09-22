 Skip to main content
Dickinson police arrest burglary suspect

A man who Dickinson authorities believe is from Florida has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the city’s northeast commercial area, according to the Dickinson police.

Roy Norris, 47, is tied to eight early-morning burglaries that occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 20, police say. Detectives using a surveillance system saw Norris in the area of Walmart at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and say he later tried to force his way in to JP Steel and Supply. He fled when officers confronted him and was arrested after a short foot pursuit, police say.

Norris was charged with seven counts of felony burglary, two counts of felony theft, felony criminal attempt and two counts of misdemeanor theft. His preliminary hearing is Oct. 26, court documents show. Norris also had active warrants in Kentucky and Tennessee, police say.

