Dickinson police arrest burglary suspect

A man who Dickinson authorities believe is from Florida has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the city’s northeast commercial area, according to the Dickinson police.

Roy Norris, 47, is tied to eight early-morning burglaries that occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 20, police say. Detectives using a surveillance system saw Norris in the area of Walmart at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and say he later tried to force his way in to JP Steel and Supply. He fled when officers confronted him and was arrested after a short foot pursuit, police say.