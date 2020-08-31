Dickinson man charged with felony sexual assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Dickinson man who police say held a woman down and forced himself on her at a Mandan residence is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Colin Yarger, 25, was arrested Friday, according to the jail's website.

The charges stem from an alleged Aug. 15 incident, according to police. The woman said she told Yarger no three or four times but he put his hands over her mouth and nose and forced himself on her, police say.

Yarger made his initial court appearance on Monday, court records show. He is charged with two counts of felony sexual assault, either of which could send him to prison for life if he’s convicted. No attorney is listed for him in court documents. He is in custody pending $10,000 bail.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2