Detroit residents face charges in Bismarck drug bust

Detroit residents face charges in Bismarck drug bust

Two Detroit-area residents face charges in Bismarck after being arrested with what police say were more than 1,200 oxycodone pills and $5,000 cash in their vehicle.

Dennis Brown, 28, and Zaire Goodman, 27, were arrested Sunday night and made their initial court appearances Monday on felony drug charges, including possession with intent to manufacture or deliver an opioid.

Police said the pair were stopped on University Drive for driving with no headlights. Brown was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. When Goodman was escorted from the vehicle, numerous oxycodone pills fell to the ground, according to an affidavit.

Police said officers who searched the vehicle found 960 pills in the glove box, along with 184 pills in the passenger seat and on the ground surrounding the vehicle. An additional 130 pills and 1 ½ grams of marijuana were found in Goodman's purse, according to the affidavit.

Both suspects made their initial court appearance on Monday. Brown’s bail was set at $25,000 and Goodman’s at $15,000. They were still on the jail roster at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center late Monday afternoon. Court documents do not list attorneys for them.

Brown and Goodman

Dennis Brown and Zaire Goodman
Dennis Brown

Zaire Goodman

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

