Detroit man sentenced on federal drug charges

A Detroit man who authorities say sold hundreds of oxycodone pills on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation was sentenced recently to 15 years in federal prison.

Mario Garmoo, 32, must also spend three years on supervised release, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Chase.

Garmoo in February pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession with intent to deliver and drug conspiracy. He was found to be a career offender under federal sentencing guidelines because of two prior drug trafficking convictions.

Garmoo was arrested during a March 2019 traffic stop near Fargo. Authorities said they found 94 oxycodone pills and a pound of marijuana in the vehicle.

