Defense attorneys rest in RJR trial; case could go to jury Thursday

Attorneys defending quadruple murder suspect Chad Isaak rested their case Wednesday morning at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan after questioning six witnesses.
The relatively short session means jurors as soon as Thursday afternoon will begin deliberating the fate of Isaak, who faces four murder charges and other counts in the April 1, 2019, slayings of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.
Isaak, 47, a Washburn chiropractor whose mobile home is on property managed by RJR, is accused of fatally shooting and stabbing the four inside the company's building off Memorial Highway in Mandan in the morning hours before the business opened that day. Authorities did not establish a possible motive.
RJR Senior Marketing Executive Ben Pace testified Wednesday that Isaak had never been to the company's building to make a rent payment or lodge a complaint. He met Isaak once when RJR took over management of Northview Estates in Washburn. Their conversation was “very normal,” Pace said. Isaak as a pet owner didn’t object to a pet policy put in place by RJR but did have concerns, Pace said.
Two of Isaak’s chiropractic patients testified about appointments from the afternoon of April 1, 2019. Joseph Schmidt of Washburn said his appointment was much like any other but that Isaak at one point stepped away as he was about to adjust Schmidt’s neck. He did not adjust Schmidt’s neck when he returned.
Isaak changed Dora Sorenson’s noon appointment to 4 p.m. that day so he could see a dentist, she said. Isaak called Sorenson on the Saturday before to reschedule, but he had regularly called her the Saturday before appointments -- at her request -- to remind her. He rarely rescheduled, she said, and she added later that the April 1 appointment was “pretty much the way it always was.”
The prosecution on Wednesday afternoon called two rebuttal witnesses in regard to the purported dentist appointment. North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Matt Hiatt testified that he found a Beulah Dental card in Isaak's home. Beulah Dental Officer Manager Lisa Johansen testified that Isaak did not have an appointment on April 1, 2019, as he had allegedly told some of his chiropractic clients. Hiatt during questioning by the defense said he checked only with Beulah Dental, and not with any other dental offices in the region.
North Dakota State Crime Lab DNA analyst Amy Gebhard testified for the defense during the morning that several evidence contamination events were recorded at the facility in 2019, but during cross-examination she said none pertained to Isaak’s case. She said she reviewed the reports filed by DNA expert Kyle Splichal in Isaak’s case and agreed with his findings. Splichal testified Monday for the prosecution that DNA evidence found in Isaak’s pickup truck was linked to Fakler and possibly also to Lois Cobb.
State Motor Vehicle Division Director Jennifer Blumhagen testified that some 3,000 pickups in the department’s database fit the description of a white F-150 Ford pickup truck with the model year 2004-08. The records show all registrations but some might have expired, she said.
Blumhagen also said the department can’t confirm a vehicle’s location, and some description details aren’t available on all database entries.
Prosecutors earlier in the trial presented security camera footage from numerous businesses they say tracks Isaak’s white F-150 pickup from Mandan to Washburn the day of the slayings, along with footage from a week earlier that they say indicates the killer planned out the attack.
West River Telecom Network Manager Jody Murschel testified on records requested by the Mandan Police Department pertaining to Isaak’s business account. The first outgoing calls made on March 25 and April 1 of 2019 -- when Isaak allegedly was in Mandan in the mornings either plotting or carrying out the attacks -- were made late in the afternoon, Murschel said. Several incoming calls were noted, but Murschel under cross-examination by the prosecution said they could have been answered by a machine.
The six witnesses called to the stand were far fewer than the defense team’s earlier list of prospective witnesses, which numbered about two dozen.
One of the people on the list was a woman with whom the defense maintained Fakler had had a longtime affair, and had an ex-husband with a violent past. She was not called Wednesday.
Defense attorney Jesse Walstad moved to admit into evidence a domestic violence restraining order filed by the woman against her ex-husband but withdrew the motion after conferring with Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter and South Central District Judge David Reich. The judge with the jury out of the courtroom later said it might confuse the jury to have the restraining order introduced without witness testimony.
Defense attorneys also did not call any witnesses in connection with what they said earlier in the trial was a shop party the weekend before the slayings in which members of the Sons of Silence motorcycle gang were kicked out. The Sons of Silence is labeled by the U.S. Justice Department as an “outlaw motorcycle gang.”
Reich set closing arguments by attorneys for Thursday morning, after which the jury will begin deliberations.
The prosecution rested its case Tuesday afternoon, on the 12th day of the trial. Prosecutors have presented the case as a puzzle in which all of the pieces point to Isaak, including a knife found in his clothes washer, gun parts found in his freezer and the security camera footage tracking his pickup.
Forensic experts testified earlier this week that fibers on the clothing of the slain workers were matches for fibers taken from Isaak’s clothing, and that DNA evidence found in Isaak’s pickup truck was linked to Fakler and possibly also to Lois Cobb.
The clothing fibers “were indistinguishable,” said Amy Michaud, a forensic chemist with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Splichal, who worked at the North Dakota State Crime Lab in 2019, said the odds were 1 in 482 billion that anyone other than Fakler could have the profile developed from samples found in Isaak’s pickup. The samples might also have included some of Lois Cobb’s DNA, he testified.
The defense has painted the case as a rush to judgment, maintaining that authorities overlooked numerous people as possible suspects. Isaak’s attorneys also have questioned the sourcing, collection and processing of evidence; said that some testimony doesn’t match police reports; and questioned the absence of visible blood on the clothing of a person seen in security camera footage leaving RJR the morning of the killings.
The trial is in the third of three scheduled weeks. A jury of six men and six women is hearing the case. Isaak could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
The trial is being broadcast live and also livestreamed by Court TV. Go to https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo for local listings or https://buff.ly/2Jmizev for the livestream.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
