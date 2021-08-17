Defense attorneys question evidence chain of custody in RJR trial

Defense attorneys on Tuesday questioned the chain of custody involved in the handling of evidence that prosecutors say links quadruple homicide suspect Chad Isaak with one or more of the workers killed two years ago at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan.
DNA expert Kyle Splichal testified Monday for the prosecution that DNA evidence found in Isaak’s pickup truck was linked to RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52, and possibly also to Lois Cobb, 45. Isaak, 47, a Washburn chiropractor whose mobile home is on property managed by RJR, is accused of killing them, Lois Cobb's husband, Bill, 50, and Adam Fuehrer, 42, on April 1, 2019.
Authorities say the workers suffered numerous gunshot wounds and more than 100 stab wounds. Isaak faces four counts of murder and other charges.
Defense attorney Luke Heck on Tuesday questioned Splichal about the chain of custody outside the North Dakota State Crime Lab, where Splichal was employed in 2019. Splichal said he had no control over the evidence outside the state lab, but that lab employees “do everything they can” to prevent cross-contamination and inaccuracies.
Heck asked specifically if the investigators in charge of the evidence would be the ones to answer questions about its custody before it reached the lab.
“I would imagine it would be important to talk to them,” Splichal said.
Heck also questioned Splichal on the methods and statistics used to determine repetitive patterns in DNA profiles. Splichal on Monday said the odds were 1 in 482 billion that anyone other than Robert Fakler could have the profile developed from samples found in Isaak’s pickup. The samples might also have included some of Lois Cobb’s DNA, he testified.
Firearms expert Arnold Esposito of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives testified Tuesday morning about bullets found at the crime scene, and casings and gun parts found at Isaak’s home. The bullets were all of the same caliber and based on barrel markings left on them could have been fired from the same gun, Esposito said. Several guns could have left those markings, however, and Esposito said he was unable to determine conclusively if all of the bullets had been fired from the same gun.
North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel testified last week that a partial gun found in a container in a freezer in Isaak's home was missing the cylinder and the barrel -- parts that could have been used to try to match the gun to bullets at the crime scene. Rummel said he believes the gun is the murder weapon.
Prosecutors last week showed security camera footage from numerous businesses that authorities say tracks Isaak’s white pickup from Mandan to Washburn the day of the slayings, along with footage from a week earlier that they say indicates the killer planned out the attack.
Prosecutors also introduced numerous pieces of evidence from Isaak’s Washburn home and chiropractic office, including a 14-inch knife found in a washing machine, orange and black clothing, shoes, gloves, pocket wire saws similar to wire saws found at the crime scene, and the gun parts found in the freezer.
BCI Special Agent Joe Arenz testified Monday that investigators sent 39 items to the state Crime Lab. The lab tested DNA profiles from samples found in a number of places against profiles developed from the blood of the four slain people and from samples taken from Isaak.
Several evidence samples were not forwarded after preliminary tests showed there was no sign of human blood. No evidence from which a DNA profile could be developed was found on a knife, shoes, sweatshirt, mask, pants or sweater found in Isaak’s home.
The ATF lab in Maryland linked shoes taken from Isaak's clothes dryer to shoe prints found at the crime scene. The defense questioned the thoroughness of the examination and how closely the prints matched.
A third lab, in Florida, processed evidence from the steering wheel of an RJR pickup but Arenz said nothing significant came of that analysis.
Defense attorney Bruce Quick questioned Arenz about the absence of visible blood on the clothing of a person seen in security camera footage leaving RJR the morning of the killings.
The trial is in the third of three scheduled weeks. The prosecution is wrapping up its case, and the defense will soon call its witnesses. There has been no indication if Isaak will testify in his own defense.
The prosecution has presented the case as a puzzle in which all of the pieces point to Isaak. Rummel testified last week that investigators were not able to determine a possible motive, though that isn’t a requirement for a conviction.
The defense has painted the case as a rush to judgment, maintaining that authorities overlooked numerous people as possible suspects. Isaak’s attorneys also have raised questions about the collection and processing of evidence, and have said that some testimony doesn’t match police reports.
A jury of six men and six women is hearing the case. Isaak could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
The trial is being broadcast live and also livestreamed by Court TV. Go to https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo for local listings or https://buff.ly/2Jmizev for the livestream.
(Check back for updates.)
