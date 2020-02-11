Decoy coyote guides officials to pipe bomb bust

North Dakota Game and Fish Department officials say they tracked a coyote carcass they implanted with a radio transmitter to the home of a Stanton man and during a search found a pipe bomb to which others might have had access.

Troy Sailer, 47, was arrested Saturday when Game and Fish officers executed a search warrant at his home. Authorities say they found a capped copper pipe with gunpowder in it. A hole was drilled in one of the caps, according to an affidavit.

A Game and Fish officer on Feb. 1 found an illegal snare on property owned by Basin Electric Power Cooperative, the affidavit says. An officer placed in the snare the coyote carcass that contained a radio transmitter. Sailer on Saturday allegedly showed officials where the coyote was, and they verified it was the one that had been placed in the snare. They said they also found drug paraphernalia and recovered a missing Game and Fish trail camera.

Sailer is charged with felony possession of a bomb and misdemeanors for reckless endangerment, drug paraphernalia and theft, along with several misdemeanors related to trespassing and illegal trapping. The affidavit didn't indicate why Sailer allegedly had the pipe bomb.

Court documents list Christopher Redmann and Patrick Brooke as Sailer's attorneys. Neither immediately responded to a request for comment Tuesday.

