December sentencing scheduled for man convicted of RJR quadruple murders

The man convicted of killing four people at a property management business in Mandan 2 ½ years ago will be sentenced Dec. 28.

A Morton County jury in August found Chad Isaak, 47, of Washburn, guilty of four counts of murder in the deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.

The four were shot and stabbed April 1, 2019, in the RJR building on the Strip in Mandan. The case drew national attention for its brutality -- the victims suffered more than 100 stab wounds -- and its lack of a definite motive.

Jurors saw video of the crime scene; weighed DNA, forensic and fiber evidence; and heard testimony from dozens of police and expert witnesses -- all of which Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said pointed to Isaak. The wounds targeted vital vessels and organs, something Goter said Isaak knew about because of his chiropractor and Navy medic training.

“He possessed that anatomical knowledge,” Goter said during closing arguments.