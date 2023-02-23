The state’s Judicial Nominating Committee has extended its deadline for applications to fill a judgeship in the South Central Judicial District.
Applications now are due at 3 p.m. on March 6. The previous deadline was Thursday. The State Bar Association will conduct an electronic survey of the applicants before the nominating committee meets. The committee will forward a list of nominees to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will appoint a judge from those finalists.
The position is open with Burgum’s appointment of Douglas Bahr to the North Dakota Supreme Court.
The South Central Judicial District comprises Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties.