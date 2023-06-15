Crimes against people in Bismarck rose slightly last year, driven by an uptick in homicides and a big jump in aggravated assaults from the previous year.

But Police Chief Dave Draovitch also noted positives in the 2022 report, including significant drops in sex offenses and in overall property crimes. And he said long-term trends are more important than the year-to-year changes in various crime categories.

"We look back at least five years and see where we're at," he said. "If things seem steady for five years, we consider that the norm for the city. Bismarck is still growing like crazy -- if crimes stay steady or go down, that's a good thing, in our view."

Crimes against people last year were up 5% from 2021, to 1,192, but the total remained slightly below the five-year average of 1,214.

Aggravated assaults totaled 191 -- a 57% jump from the previous year and the most in the past five years. Draovitch said sometimes it's easy to cite a cause for such increases -- such as in 2020 when domestic assaults rose because many people were forced to isolate indoors due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. But he said it's difficult to pinpoint a reason for last year's surge, and that "We'll just have to wait and see if it continues."

There were six homicides in the city last year, compared with two the previous year, none in 2020 and 2019, and two in 2018. Draovitch said it could be an anomaly, and that residents shouldn't worry that they're more at risk.

"It's not like it's strange-on-stranger types of things," the chief said of the killings. "It's people who know one another, generally, or are doing things together."

There have been no reported homicides so far this year.

Sex offenses in 2022 dropped 11% from the year before, and the 135 reported cases were the lowest in the past five years.

"I think that as a society we're to the point where people are likely to report when something like that happens to them. I hope this (drop in reported cases) is an indication that (such crimes) are going down," Draovitch said.

Crimes against property last year plummeted 20% from 2021, though several individual categories saw rises.

There were 204 vehicle thefts reported in the city, compared with 83 the previous year. The 2022 total was up 19% from the five-year average. Personal responsibility plays a big role, according to Draovitch.

"People need to take care of their stuff," he said. "Bismarck is not a place like it was 30, 40 years ago, where you could leave your keys in your car and expect it to be there the next day."

Other categories that saw increases included forgeries, possession of stolen property and prostitution, though prostitution cases totaled only 10. Burglary cases were down slightly, and the drug crime, fraud, criminal mischief and shoplifting categories saw bigger declines.

Total arrests have been declining in recent years. They totaled 7,338 in 2018, and 3,964 last year. Draovitch said that isn't an indication that officers aren't "taking care of things." He suspects it's a trend that began with the pandemic, of officers forwarding a report to prosecutors rather than immediately arresting suspects and taking them to jail.

Lesser offenses

Lesser offenses -- typically misdemeanors -- were a mixed bag of increases and decreases in 2022.

DUIs rose 17% to the highest number -- 414 -- in the past five years, and detox arrests were up 12%, to 170, though they were well below the five-year average. Disorderly conduct cases dropped nearly 6% from 2021, and trespassing incidents were stable.

There were 36 suicide calls, down 17% and the lowest number in the past five years. Overdose calls rose just a few percent, to 138, though that number has climbed steadily from 19 in 2018. Domestic disputes dropped a few percent, to 186.

There were 643 animal-related calls, nearly unchanged from the previous two years, and 50 animal bite cases, on par with the five-year average of 53.

2023 goals

Beefing up the force is one of the department's goals for this year.

The department is authorized for 136 full-time employees and right now has eight open positions.

"With open positions, generally our patrol section is left short," Draovitch said, explaining a stated goal of "improve manpower presence in the field." "We want to make sure we get them fully staffed so they can be out and about, doing proactive work rather than reactive work."

The department is having the same issues as many other industries in finding workers amid a nationwide labor shortage, the chief said.

The department every year analyzes its workforce needs. During this year's city budget cycle it will ask for only one additional employee -- a school resource officer requested by Shiloh Christian School, according to Draovitch.

The department recently launched an online map that details crime, traffic and service calls, showing activity as far back as one month. It can be found at bit.ly/3Ou8KhR. Draovitch said the force strives for transparency and welcomes public participation.

"Bismarck is still a very safe city, and I always tout that it's because of our citizens," he said. "Our citizens do a great job of calling and reporting if they see something suspicious. We appreciate that. It gives us an opportunity to check things out; it helps us to be successful as a police department. There are plenty of cities in the country that don't have that, and we're thankful that we have that here."

The full 2022 report is at bit.ly/3N6TViJ.