U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer picked Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben to be his guest at President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday night.
“Kelly is an exceptional lawman. He’s (not only) passionate about his work, but he’s also joyful about it,” said Cramer, R-N.D. “I like to say of him, he’s not only a peace keeper, he’s a peace maker. He’s got the right demeanor for the job, and I’m just grateful I can call him a friend and I get to call him my sheriff.”
Leben has more than three decades of experience working for the department he now leads. Before his law enforcement career he was a sergeant in the U.S. Army. He's made addressing drug-related crime a priority as sheriff, a position he's held since 2018.