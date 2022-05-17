Corrections, Southwest Center enter behavioral health contract

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has entered into a contract with the jail in Dickinson to provide behavioral health services to people on parole or probation supervision in that area.

The agreement between the department and the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center includes chemical addiction assessments, chemical addiction treatment and aftercare, and Thinking for a Change and Conflict Resolution programs. The goal is to reduce new crimes and improve the outcomes of people on supervision, the department said.

The Dickinson area was chosen because of the need for services and because of the center’s long-standing partnership with the department in providing correctional rehabilitative services, said Patrick Bohn, director of North Dakota Parole and Probation.

“Quick access to services for criminal justice-involved individuals has continued to be a challenging issue and when there are gaps in these services, people commit violations and new crimes, there are new victims, and we need to stop the cycle,” Bohn said.

