Collection and handling of evidence a focus as RJR trial enters 3rd week

Attorneys prosecuting a man accused of killing four people at RJR Maintenance & Management two years ago spent much of Monday morning trying to establish that evidence in the case was handled properly by the investigators who collected it and the labs that tested it.
North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Joe Arenz testified about evidence gathered at the Mandan business and the Washburn home of Chad Isaak.
Isaak, 47, a chiropractor whose mobile home property is managed by RJR, faces four murder charges and other counts stemming from the April 1, 2019, killings of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.
Arenz participated directly in executing search warrants and handling evidence gathered by other agents. He told jurors that investigators sent 39 items to the North Dakota Crime Lab in hopes of finding a match to a fingerprint on an RJR pickup; that blood drops found at the RJR building might be traced to someone other than the slain workers; that blood swabs from Isaak’s pickup might belong to one of the workers; and that soil and grass samples where a person was seen urinating in video surveillance footage might match Isaak’s DNA. No testimony was immediately given on the lab results.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lab in Maryland handled analysis of a shoe impression. ATF analyst Allison Rees testified Friday that shoes taken from Isaak's clothes dryer matched shoe prints found at the crime scene; the defense questioned the thoroughness of the examination and how closely the prints matched.
A third lab, in Florida, processed evidence from the steering wheel of an RJR pickup that contained several profiles. Arenz said nothing significant came of that analysis.
Defense attorney Bruce Quick questioned Arenz about the absence of visible blood on the clothing of a person seen in security camera footage leaving RJR the morning of the killings. Given previous testimony about more than 100 stab wounds and spurting blood, Quick asked, “wouldn’t there be blood?”
Arenz responded: “I wouldn’t say there would or wouldn’t be.”
BCI Supervisory Special Agent Pat Lenertz testified earlier in the morning about a process used to search for blood that is not visible to the naked eye. Several possible blood smears were found on the exterior and interior of Isaak’s pickup. Lenertz acknowledged when questioned by Quick that the process can produce false positives and doesn’t indicate if the potential blood stains came from a human.
The trial on Monday entered the third of three scheduled weeks. The prosecution is wrapping up its case over the next couple of days; then the defense will call its witnesses. There has been no indication if Isaak will testify in his own defense.
Prosecutors and investigators during the second week of the trial attempted to link evidence found in Isaak’s home and chiropractic office in Washburn to the crime scene, including a 14-inch knife found in a washing machine, orange and black clothing, shoes, gloves, pocket wire saws similar to wire saws found at the crime scene, and gun parts found in a freezer.
Jurors also saw security camera footage from numerous businesses that prosecutors say tracks Isaak’s white pickup truck from Mandan to Washburn the day of the slayings, along with footage from a week earlier that they say indicates the killer planned out the attack.
Officers with the McLean County Sheriff’s office testified that the walking gait of the suspect in the videos matches that of Isaak.
The prosecution has presented the case as a puzzle in which all of the pieces point to Isaak. BCI Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel testified last week that investigators were not able to determine a possible motive, but that isn’t a requirement for a conviction.
The defense has painted the case as a rush to judgment, maintaining that authorities overlooked numerous people as possible suspects. Isaak’s attorneys also have raised questions about the collection and processing of evidence, time stamps and time gaps on security camera footage, and who had input on editing the videos. They’ve said that some testimony doesn’t match police reports.
A jury of six men and six women ultimately will decide Isaak’s fate. Jurors have been shown graphic autopsy and crime scene footage. Retired North Dakota Chief Medical Examiner William Massello III, who conducted the autopsies, testified that the workers suffered numerous gunshot wounds and dozens of stab wounds.
He indicated the slain workers were killed viciously and with precision. Rummel offered a theory for the brutality -- saying some people consider murder a challenge, and “some people just kill for fun.”
Isaak, who showed little emotion the first week and a half of the trial, became more animated at times toward the end of the second week, at times raising his arms in apparent frustration, and at other times nodding or shaking his head. He took an active increase in some evidence that prosecutors showed to the defense team before presenting to a witness.
The trial is being broadcast live and also livestreamed by Court TV. Go to https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo for local listings or https://buff.ly/2Jmizev for the livestream.
