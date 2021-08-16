Collection and handling of evidence a focus as RJR trial enters 3rd week

A third lab, in Florida, processed evidence from the steering wheel of an RJR pickup that contained several profiles. Arenz said nothing significant came of that analysis.

Defense attorney Bruce Quick questioned Arenz about the absence of visible blood on the clothing of a person seen in security camera footage leaving RJR the morning of the killings. Given previous testimony about more than 100 stab wounds and spurting blood, Quick asked, “wouldn’t there be blood?”

Arenz responded: “I wouldn’t say there would or wouldn’t be.”

BCI Supervisory Special Agent Pat Lenertz testified earlier in the morning about a process used to search for blood that is not visible to the naked eye. Several possible blood smears were found on the exterior and interior of Isaak’s pickup. Lenertz acknowledged when questioned by Quick that the process can produce false positives and doesn’t indicate if the potential blood stains came from a human.

The trial on Monday entered the third of three scheduled weeks. The prosecution is wrapping up its case over the next couple of days; then the defense will call its witnesses. There has been no indication if Isaak will testify in his own defense.