2 charged for helping, allowing child to smoke pot

Two Bismarck men are charged with felonies after police say video and photos provided by a witness show the men allowing and assisting an 8-year-old to smoke marijuana.

Albert Luster, 48, is charged with endangerment of a child and child neglect, and Bo Michael Lund, 31, is charged with endangerment of a child, court documents show. Photos and videos provided to the department show Lund lighting a pipe and the child “visibly drawing on a pipe” and exhaling, police say. He then allegedly passed the pipe to Luster, who also smoked from it, according to an affidavit.

Luster made his initial court appearance on Thursday. He is in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Lund is not in custody. Court documents show an arrest warrant is pending.

