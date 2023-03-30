A Bismarck woman is accused of having sex with a student while employed as an instructional aide at Century High School.
Victoria Reiswig, 24, allegedly was in a relationship with a 17-year-old male student, according to an affidavit. Authorities allege she admitted to having sex with the boy over the 2022-23 Christmas break.
The Class C felony charge against her is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Court documents do not list an attorney for her.
Reiswig is no longer employed by Bismarck Public Schools, according to district spokesman Steve Koontz.
