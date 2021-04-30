Case of Hettinger man accused of child sex crime moved to trial

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Their whole case rests upon the statement of a child who is so cognitively not yet developed that he doesn’t even know the difference between the truth and not telling the truth,” Suhr said, adding that the state has no eyewitnesses and no evidence of injury to the boy.

“We need these prosecutors to come to court with something better than this before we ruin a man’s life," Suhr said.

The idea that the state has no evidence is “bogus,” Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Austin Gunderson said. Video surveillance shows Jacobson and the boy in the bathroom at the same time. Even without other evidence, the allegations of someone who claims to be a sexual assault victim has been sufficient in other cases to prove a person guilty, according to the prosecutor.

“The only person whose story hasn’t changed is the boy’s,” Gunderson said.

Hill said that with the evidence he had at this point, “probable cause exists, and nothing more.”

The case presents “serious evidentiary issues that a trial judge will have to grapple with,” Hill said, adding that he had no doubt there would be challenges made by the defense before the case got to a jury.

"It will be a different type of case," the judge said.

Hill set aside four days for a trial starting Aug. 17.

