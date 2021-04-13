Cannon Ball man sentenced for 2019 Standing Rock crash

A Cannon Ball man was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison for causing the deaths of two Standing Rock residents in a 2019 car crash on the reservation.

Matthew Wood, 37, was drunk when his car hit another and killed Arlene Hodgkiss, 83, and William Left Hand, 57, court records show. He pleaded guilty in December 2020 to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault. A third person, Jody Black Moon, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor also ordered Wood to pay more than $640,000 in restitution and spend three years on supervised release.

