Cannon Ball man injured in crash during police chase

A Cannon Ball man was injured Tuesday when the car he was driving crashed during a pursuit involving officers with the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.

A BIA officer attempted to stop Tyler Summers, 37, for a speeding violation in Fort Yates about 4:30 p.m., according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The 1995 Buick LeSabre he was driving was identified as stolen.

Summers fled north on state Highway 24 and then N.D. 1806 and entered Morton County, according to authorities. The car went in the east ditch south of Fort Rice and rolled, and Summers was ejected, the patrol said. He was flown to a Bismarck hospital with what authorities said were serious injuries.

The patrol said Summers was driving "at a high rate of speed," but the agency did not immediately say how fast.

Charges against Summers are pending. The crash is under investigation by the patrol.

