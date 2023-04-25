A federal jury in Fargo has convicted a Canadian woman on multiple charges tied to an international fentanyl trafficking operation that federal authorities say led to nine overdoses and four deaths.

Marie Um, 42, of Montreal, will be sentenced later, according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider. The jury after a two-week trial that started April 11 and 3 ½ days of deliberation convicted her of drug conspiracy resulting in serious bodily injury and death, conspiracy to import drugs resulting in serious bodily injury and death, and international money laundering.

Authorities alleged Um was part of an organization that was receiving fentanyl from China and distributing the drug in the U.S. and Canada. Her case was part of an investigation that has led to 31 defendants in North Dakota and three in Oregon, Schneider said.