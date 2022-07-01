 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Bismarck Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Basin Electric Power Cooperative

BSC, DSU evacuated for bomb threats; Bismarck police give all-clear

  • 0

Bismarck State College and Dickinson State University canceled classes and evacuated their campuses on Friday after bomb threats to those schools and two others in the state.

Bismarck police after about an hour gave the all-clear. BSC offices and services remained closed for the rest of the day.

The threats to the two southern North Dakota schools came within a couple minutes of one another around midday, according to North Dakota University System spokeswoman Billie Jo Lorius. Lake Region State College in Devils Lake and Dakota College at Bottineau received similar threats, she said. All campuses had received the all-clear by 2 p.m.

There are 35 students living on the BSC campus this summer, according to college spokeswoman Juanita Lee.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Appeal filed in BIA road washout lawsuit

Appeal filed in BIA road washout lawsuit

The families of people killed and those injured when a Standing Rock Reservation road washed away are asking the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a judge’s dismissal of the suit.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News