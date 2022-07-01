BSC, DSU evacuated for bomb threats; Bismarck police give all-clear

Bismarck State College and Dickinson State University canceled classes and evacuated their campuses on Friday after bomb threats to those schools and two others in the state.

Bismarck police after about an hour gave the all-clear. BSC offices and services remained closed for the rest of the day.

The threats to the two southern North Dakota schools came within a couple minutes of one another around midday, according to North Dakota University System spokeswoman Billie Jo Lorius. Lake Region State College in Devils Lake and Dakota College at Bottineau received similar threats, she said. All campuses had received the all-clear by 2 p.m.

There are 35 students living on the BSC campus this summer, according to college spokeswoman Juanita Lee.

