Bond set for woman charged in Mandan car wash robbery

A woman accused in a scheme to lure a man to a Mandan car wash and rob him made her initial court appearance Thursday and had bond set at $2,500 cash.

Summer LeBeau, 20, is charged with two felonies: conspiracy to commit robbery and criminal conspiracy. Her bond conditions also call for drug patch testing. She was still listed as an inmate at the Bismarck Burleigh Detention Center late Thursday afternoon. Court documents do not list an attorney for her.

LeBreau is among four people charged in an incident in which a man said he had been beaten by three men after he gave LeBeau a ride to the Turbo Spa Car Wash on April 17. LeBeau allegedly used the man's cellphone to contact accomplice Vegas Morin, 21, and arrange the meeting. Police say the man was dragged from the car at gunpoint, punched and kicked, and told to empty his pockets. The man’s wallet and $300 were stolen, according to authorities.

Morin is charged with two conspiracy felonies and two weapons violations. Justyce Houle, 23, is charged with two conspiracy felonies and a misdemeanor assault charge, while Michael Todd Baker, 28, is charged with two weapons violations, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and a conspiracy felony.

