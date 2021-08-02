 Skip to main content
Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to leaving 2 children alone in bar parking lot
A judge has set a trial for a Bismarck woman accused of leaving two small children alone in a bar parking lot while she drank inside.

Sierra Lang, 25, is charged with felony child neglect along with a misdemeanor for allegedly having control of a vehicle with children while under the influence of alcohol, court records show.

Lang's attorney, Patrick Waters, said she "is going to seriously consider" an offer to resolve the case, but "she's just not in a position at this moment to be able to make that decision."

Lang on Monday waived her preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig set a trial for Nov. 17 at the Burleigh County Courthouse.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Elbow Room at 11:50 p.m. June 21 on a report that two children were alone in a vehicle. One child, age 6, was seen playing basketball and urinating in the parking lot.

Lang when informed of that allegedly told a bar employee that the child was fine and was not coming into the bar. Police were summoned when the child told an adult to check on a 2-year-old in the vehicle, according to a police affidavit.

Lang was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle when police arrived. She told officers she’d been inside the bar for five minutes. A bar employee and another person told police she was inside for as long as 40 minutes. A chemical breath sample showed her blood alcohol content was 0.1%, according to authorities. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

