Bismarck woman pleads guilty to misdemeanor in case involving teen boy

A Bismarck woman has pleaded guilty to a lesser offense than charged in a case alleging sex with a teenage boy.

Kylie Hayes, who is 22 or 23, was charged in March with felony sexual assault involving the boy. She pleaded guilty earlier this month to a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr accepted her plea on Aug. 7, sentencing her to serve 18 months of supervised probation and to pay $360 in court fees. Her sentence also included a suspended 360-day jail sentence. She is to have no contact with the boy.

Her attorney, Justin Balzer, declined to comment on the sentence.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

