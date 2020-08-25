 Skip to main content
Bismarck woman pleads guilty to misdemeanor in case involving teen boy

Bismarck woman pleads guilty to misdemeanor in case involving teen boy

Morton County Courthouse

The Morton County Courthouse in Mandan. 

 Tom Stromme

A Bismarck woman has pleaded guilty to a lesser offense than charged in a case alleging sex with a teenage boy.

Kylie Hayes, who is 22 or 23, was charged in March with felony sexual assault involving the boy. She pleaded guilty earlier this month to a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hazen woman charged with sexual assault involving teen boy

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr accepted her plea on Aug. 7, sentencing her to serve 18 months of supervised probation and to pay $360 in court fees. Her sentence also included a suspended 360-day jail sentence. She is to have no contact with the boy.

Her attorney, Justin Balzer, declined to comment on the sentence.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

