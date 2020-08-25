Bismarck woman pleads guilty to misdemeanor in case involving teen boy

A Bismarck woman has pleaded guilty to a lesser offense than charged in a case alleging sex with a teenage boy.
Kylie Hayes, who is 22 or 23, was charged in March with felony sexual assault involving the boy. She pleaded guilty earlier this month to a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr accepted her plea on Aug. 7, sentencing her to serve 18 months of supervised probation and to pay $360 in court fees. Her sentence also included a suspended 360-day jail sentence. She is to have no contact with the boy.
Her attorney, Justin Balzer, declined to comment on the sentence.
