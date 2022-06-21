Bismarck woman faces murder charge in 5-year-old's death

A Bismarck woman who was arrested in February for child abuse and neglect in the death of her 5-year-old nephew now faces a murder charge after a medical examiner ruled the child's death was a homicide.

Rolanda Doyle, 40, also faces an additional child abuse charge, court documents show. She could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted on the murder charge. She's in custody pending a $500,000 cash bond. Court documents do not list an attorney for her.

Police responded to a call at a southeast Bismarck residence on Feb. 18 after the child, Geremy Doyle, was discovered to be unconscious and not breathing, according to an affidavit. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police Detective Jacob Bratsch during an April preliminary hearing testified the child had numerous wounds and "was made to sleep in essentially an entryway of this residence that was unheated in the middle of winter." Investigators later observed a jug of water frozen within the entryway on a 15-degree day, he said.

Bratsch said investigators found a belt that seemed out of place in the home's bathroom, and people interviewed during the investigation said the child, as a punishment, would have to go into the bathroom to be hit with the belt.

Officials searched Rolanda Doyle's phone and found a video recording of Geremy Doyle walking around the residence on Feb. 18 while clearly suffering from a concussion or other traumatic brain injury, according to an affidavit. The boy is seen on the video appearing "dazed" and striking his head on the ground after falling.

The affidavit states officials received a report of death from the State Forensic Medical Examiner’s office June 17. It listed Geremy Doyle's cause of death as battered child syndrome, and the manner of death as homicide.

The medical examiner noted findings of head and brain injuries, respiratory illnesses, and gangrene on all of the child’s toes, and indicated that due to the level of frostbite damage, the toes would have required amputation.

Doyle pleaded not guilty to the initial charges in April and has a trial set for Aug. 2. The trial for the two new charges is set for Oct. 12.

Two other Bismarck adults -- Russell James, 36, and Serenity Foots, 19 -- also pleaded not guilty to felony child endangerment-related charges in the case in April. James is Doyle's partner; Foots is Doyle's daughter. Their trials also are scheduled for Aug 2.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.