Bismarck woman faces felony after allegedly slapping officer

Sandra Kobs-Sabo

A Bismarck woman was arrested early Saturday for allegedly slapping the backside of a Burleigh County sheriff’s officer as he patrolled a north Bismarck bar.

Sandra Kobs-Sabo, 50, is charged with felony simple assault on a police officer and misdemeanor sexual assault, court records show.

Two male officers were conducting a bar check just after midnight Friday, according to an affidavit. Kobs-Sabo allegedly jogged up to one of the officers, "took a large swing and slapped (him) in the buttocks,” causing him pain, the affidavit reads.

The Tribune does not name potential victims of sexual assault.

No attorney is listed for Kobs-Sabo in court records. She made her initial court appearance Monday.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

