Bismarck woman charged with neglect in baby death case pleads guilty

A Bismarck woman accused of keeping a filthy home and missing medical appointments for her prematurely born son who later died has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Ashlynn Seymour, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony child neglect charge. South Central District Judge James Hill sentenced her to five years in prison with all of it suspended but the 140 days she already had been behind bars.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The boy's father, Marcus Reineke, 20, faces a late-March trial on the same charge.

The boy was born 3 ½ months premature in December 2018 and spent three months in neonatal intensive care. Police investigated the baby’s death in August after Seymour found the infant face-down and unresponsive in a bassinet, which doctors said was an unsafe sleeping environment, according to a police affidavit. It does not list a specific cause of death.

Social services officials who conducted home visits filed two assessments that stated there was "a risk of neglect due to inadequate parenting," the affidavit states. Family members interviewed by police said the baby continuously had a blistery diaper rash and lived in a smelly environment of dirty diapers and garbage.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0