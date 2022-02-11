Bismarck woman accused in shoplifting incidents

A Bismarck woman faces felony charges after allegedly shoplifting or trying to shoplift a total of about $4,300 worth of items from two Kirkwood Mall stores.

Monica Acevedo, 32, allegedly stole $2,100 worth of merchandise from Target in several January incidents, and $1,704 worth of items from Scheels on Thursday.

She allegedly pawned some of the Scheels items, and a pawn shop alerted a Scheels loss prevention employee, who called police. When an officer went to the store to return some of the stolen merchandise, he was informed Acevedo was back in the store and concealing knives in her jacket, according to an affidavit.

The officer arrested Acevedo after a struggle, and another $507 worth of items fell out of her coat, the document states.

Another officer on Thursday met with a Target loss prevention officer about the thefts at that store. The officer was shown photos and identified the suspect as Acevedo, according to an affidavit.

Acevedo faces felony charges of theft and preventing arrest. Court documents don't list an attorney for her.

She has numerous theft convictions dating to 2008. She's on probation for a theft conviction last April.

